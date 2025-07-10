Assam's Educational Initiatives: Promising Progress in Tea Garden and Model Schools

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced promising outcomes from the state's model school initiatives, aimed at addressing educational gaps, especially in underserved communities. Sarma, speaking at a media briefing post a meeting with headmasters of Tea Garden and Model Schools, expressed satisfaction with the educational strides made.

Sarma detailed the review of tea garden and CBSE model schools, noting significant achievements like nearly a 100% pass rate in CBSE model schools and a 96% boost in enrollment at tea garden schools. He praised these initiatives as flagship programs designed to benefit the children of tea garden workers and students in educationally disadvantaged areas.

Elsewhere, during a review meeting at the DC Office, Kokrajhar, Sarma assessed the progress of various welfare schemes across Kokrajhar, Baukhungri, Dotma, Gossaigaon, and Parbatjhora constituencies. He stressed the importance of expediting beneficiary selection for Orunodoi 3.0 and ensuring efficient application procedures for schemes like Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan and Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA).