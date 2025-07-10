Left Menu

Assam's Educational Initiatives: Promising Progress in Tea Garden and Model Schools

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the state's model school initiatives for reducing educational disparities, particularly in underserved communities. During a meeting, Sarma highlighted nearly a 100% pass rate in CBSE model schools and a 96% increase in tea garden school enrollment. Additional welfare scheme progress was also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:26 IST
Assam's Educational Initiatives: Promising Progress in Tea Garden and Model Schools
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced promising outcomes from the state's model school initiatives, aimed at addressing educational gaps, especially in underserved communities. Sarma, speaking at a media briefing post a meeting with headmasters of Tea Garden and Model Schools, expressed satisfaction with the educational strides made.

Sarma detailed the review of tea garden and CBSE model schools, noting significant achievements like nearly a 100% pass rate in CBSE model schools and a 96% boost in enrollment at tea garden schools. He praised these initiatives as flagship programs designed to benefit the children of tea garden workers and students in educationally disadvantaged areas.

Elsewhere, during a review meeting at the DC Office, Kokrajhar, Sarma assessed the progress of various welfare schemes across Kokrajhar, Baukhungri, Dotma, Gossaigaon, and Parbatjhora constituencies. He stressed the importance of expediting beneficiary selection for Orunodoi 3.0 and ensuring efficient application procedures for schemes like Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan and Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA).

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025