Tragic Shooting in Patna: 50-year-old Man Killed

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Dhana village, Patna City. Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident. The police are actively collecting evidence and conducting investigations to determine the motive behind the shooting. The victim was identified as Ramakant Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:42 IST
Bhanu Pratap Singh, SP Patna City (West) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old man, identified as Ramakant Yadav, was shot dead in Dhana village, located in the Rani Talab police precinct of Patna City (West), according to police reports on Thursday. Yadav was transported to the hospital immediately following the incident, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Addressing ANI, Bhanu Pratap Singh, SP of Patna City (West), confirmed the incident, noting, "Ramakant Yadav was unfortunately shot and died upon reaching the hospital." Senior police officials were present at the scene as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was deployed to probe the murder, with assistance from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to gather evidence.

The SP emphasized that investigative efforts are ongoing, stating, "A SIT has been established, and we are collecting evidence. Further details arising from advanced research will be shared." While motives remain unclear, investigations continue, with Yadav's body sent for postmortem. An official case has been filed regarding the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

