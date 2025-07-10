Left Menu

EU Proposes New Russian Oil Price Cap Amid Global Tensions

The European Commission is planning a new floating Russian oil price cap to counter opposition from some EU member states. The move aims to adjust the existing $60 cap due to falling global oil prices. Member states have concerns about potential impacts on the shipping sector.

Updated: 10-07-2025 22:12 IST
The European Commission is gearing up to propose a new floating Russian oil price cap in an effort to quell resistance from some EU member nations. This fresh initiative comes as part of a broader sanctions package aimed at further curbing Russia's financial capacity to sustain its military actions in Ukraine.

The current $60 per barrel price cap, agreed upon by the Group of Seven (G7) nations, has been rendered less effective by a decrease in global oil prices. Despite a push by Britain and the EU, U.S. President Donald Trump did not endorse the proposed reduction during a G7 meeting in Canada earlier this year.

The new proposal aims for a more dynamic cap that adjusts in response to fluctuations in the global oil market, with initial figures suggesting a starting point just above $45 per barrel. However, maritime nations like Greece, Cyprus, and Malta express concerns about potential repercussions for their shipping industries, fearing losses if operations move outside the EU.

