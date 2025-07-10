Left Menu

Centre Releases Rs 1066.80 Crore for Flood-Hit States, Strengthening Disaster Response

The Union government has allocated Rs 1066.80 crore to flood-affected states, including Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, to enhance disaster resilience. The funds, part of the State Disaster Response Fund, will aid in recovery and supplementary strategies including NDRF deployment.

Updated: 10-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:24 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the central government's approval of Rs 1066.80 crore on Thursday, aimed at aiding flood-affected states such as Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. This financial support, sourced from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), is intended to fortify disaster response efforts.

In a social media post, Pradhan underscored the Modi administration's commitment to bolstering disaster preparedness and response. The allocation is complemented by logistical support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, and the Air Force, demonstrating a robust approach to tackling natural calamities.

Highlighting the government's proactive stance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that more than Rs 8000 crore has been distributed this year to various states from the SDRF and NDRF funds. The central government's broad scope of assistance underscores a focus on comprehensive disaster management, prioritizing rapid deployment and support amidst severe weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

