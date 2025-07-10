Himachal Pradesh Battles Catastrophic Cloudburst: Relief Efforts Underway

In a severe natural disaster, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district witnessed a catastrophic cloudburst impacting three assembly constituencies, with Seraj constituency bearing the brunt of the devastation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after visiting the affected zones and speaking with families at rehabilitation centers, underlined the importance of a scientific analysis of the cloudburst. He confirmed discussions with the Union Home Minister and plans to engage the Science and Technology Minister regarding these increasing occurrences.

The relief efforts saw contributions from social organizations and civilians, with significant relief materials handed over to the Chief Minister. These efforts are set to support the severely impacted families of Thunag, where torrential rains and floods on June 30 left destruction in their wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)