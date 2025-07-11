Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Carbon Credit Finance Scheme Empowers Farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the Carbon Credit Finance Scheme, distributing Rs 49.55 lakh to 244 farmers to encourage environmental protection and improve economic stability for farmers. The initiative, a first in India, aligns with national climate goals and plans further statewide expansion.

The Uttar Pradesh government is spearheading efforts to bolster environmental protection while simultaneously empowering farmers economically with the launch of the Carbon Credit Finance Scheme. So far, Rs 49.55 lakh has been allocated to 244 farmers as part of the initiative designed to further environmental and economic goals.

In the upcoming phase, Rs 25.45 lakh is set to benefit an additional 401 farmers, a move initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Ayodhya Dham's statewide plantation drive. The scheme marks Uttar Pradesh as the pioneering state in the nation to adopt this transformative model.

Facilitated in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the scheme allows farmers to earn carbon credits through agroforestry. The initiative not only supports India's climate objectives but also increases farmers' earnings, aligning with the national aspiration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.

