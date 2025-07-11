Markets Soar Amid Nvidia's Milestone and U.S.-Brazil Tariff Tensions

The U.S. stock markets exhibited bullish momentum as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record heights, driven notably by Nvidia's ascent. The chipmaker achieved a market capitalization exceeding $4 trillion, underpinned by burgeoning demand in artificial intelligence applications.

Simultaneously, President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods generated strong market reactions. The Brazilian real registered volatility, and the stock market witnessed marginal declines as Brazilian leadership criticized the tariff hike, signaling potential retaliatory measures.

Amid these dynamics, travel stocks returned solid gains, with Delta Air Lines and United Airlines leading the charge. Investor anticipation remains high for upcoming earnings reports from major firms, amid broader economic concerns relating to ongoing international trade tensions.

