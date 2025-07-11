INOX Clean Energy Sets Sights on Landmark IPO in Clean Energy Sector
INOX Clean Energy plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO, becoming the largest IPO in India's clean energy sector. The funds will help expand solar facilities and Independent Power Producers. The company seeks a Rs 50,000 crore market capitalization, with robust financial strategies in place.
- Country:
- India
INOX Clean Energy is preparing for a landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 6,000 crore, as confirmed by industry insiders. This move stands to become the largest IPO by an Indian company in the renewable energy sector.
The company's bold strategy includes a proposed equity dilution exceeding 10 percent, targeting a market capitalization around Rs 50,000 crore. This ambitious financial maneuver underscores the growing importance of renewables in India's energy landscape.
According to company officials, the public offer will primarily feature a fresh issue, with proceeds designated for expansion into solar and Independent Power Producer facilities. Notably, the IPO will outperform previous filings by Juniper Green and Waaree Energies. With strong financial backing already demonstrated, INOX Clean Energy looks toward a significant future in clean energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster
India is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China.
India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel
Pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matched with Lashkar-e-Taiba's previous terror attacks in India: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.