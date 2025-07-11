INOX Clean Energy Sets Sights on Landmark IPO in Clean Energy Sector

INOX Clean Energy is preparing for a landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 6,000 crore, as confirmed by industry insiders. This move stands to become the largest IPO by an Indian company in the renewable energy sector.

The company's bold strategy includes a proposed equity dilution exceeding 10 percent, targeting a market capitalization around Rs 50,000 crore. This ambitious financial maneuver underscores the growing importance of renewables in India's energy landscape.

According to company officials, the public offer will primarily feature a fresh issue, with proceeds designated for expansion into solar and Independent Power Producer facilities. Notably, the IPO will outperform previous filings by Juniper Green and Waaree Energies. With strong financial backing already demonstrated, INOX Clean Energy looks toward a significant future in clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)