China's Market Jitters: Stocks Flat as Bank Shares Weigh Down Gains

China's stock markets closed flat after initial gains due to a decline in bank shares, despite Hong Kong's positive performance following a Goldman Sachs upgrade. The rare earth and biotech sectors showed significant growth, while real estate and banking stocks fell, with ongoing global trade tensions adding to market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, China's stock markets saw a mixed shopping experience as they closed almost unchanged after giving up earlier gains. This was predominantly due to a slump in bank shares, even as Hong Kong stocks held their ground following a favorable Goldman Sachs upgrade.

The Shanghai Composite index remained nearly static at 3,510.18, despite it reaching a nine-month high earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the rare earth sector rallied by over 5%, climbing to its highest level this year, though banking stocks slid 2.4% after hitting a record high the day before.

In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong closed with a 0.5% rise, supported by biotech and tech shares, particularly following Goldman's market weight rating. Additionally, U.S.-China trade tensions were a point of interest as high-level meetings between officials took place, adding to market waves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

