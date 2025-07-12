Slovakia Holds the EU at Bay over Russian Gas Sanctions

Slovakia is in urgent negotiations with the European Commission, striving to reach an agreement by Tuesday over the potential fallout from terminating Russian gas supplies. Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the country's stance on Saturday, emphasizing the need for assurance against potential energy shortfalls and economic ramifications.

Discontent with the Commission's proposal to cease all Russian gas imports by 2028, Slovakia is blocking the EU's 18th sanctions package. Fico aims to leverage this to secure political commitments that would prevent Slovakia from bearing the brunt of energy supply issues.

Slovakia's current gas supply heavily relies on a long-term agreement with Gazprom, valid until 2034. Due to geopolitical tensions, alternative routes via the Turkstream pipeline and Hungary have become essential. The ongoing discussions include settling on fair transit fees and ensuring Slovakia's energy security post-2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)