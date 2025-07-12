Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads Livestock Development with Local Breed Focus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of local livestock breeds and inaugurated initiatives to promote their preservation. Highlights included aiding destitute cow shelters and supporting indigenous farming methods. Adityanath also announced natural farming campaigns, boosting farmer income, and reducing chemical use impacts on health.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at a recent workshop on animal breed development, underscored the critical link between agriculture and livestock. He emphasized the need to focus on preserving local breeds, crucial for farmers' prosperity, thus steering a drive towards sustainable practices.

Adityanath highlighted key efforts, including the inauguration of the Artificial Insemination Training Institute in Gorakhpur and projects across the state under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. Efforts also include substantial support for destitute cow shelters and initiatives for malnourished families, fostering a robust ecosystem of livestock care.

The Chief Minister took a firm stance against the excessive use of chemicals in farming, linking it to rising health issues. He promoted natural farming as essential for a healthy life and announced a statewide campaign to foster sustainable agricultural practices, aiming for a self-reliant and healthier Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

