Empowering Youth: A Day with Assam Rifles Inspires Future Defenders

In an inspiring initiative aimed at igniting passion among the youth and raising awareness of the Indian Armed Forces, 115 students from Holy Cross School, Kumarghat, embarked on a memorable visit to the Assam Rifles Shoorveer Battalion in Radhanagar. The outreach program, dubbed "A Day with Company Commander," featured a comprehensive introduction at the Officers' Mess where students learned about military service etiquette, customs, and values.

The excitement of the students was evident as they witnessed a live small arms firing demonstration, closely followed by a hands-on weapon orientation session. This opportunity allowed them to observe the battalion's weaponry firsthand. Adding to the thrill, a dog show showcased the discipline and training of tracker dogs used in field operations, further fascinating the young visitors.

The students were then treated to a documentary that shed light on the legacy and operational duties of the Assam Rifles in the Northeast. As the day progressed, they explored modern surveillance technologies in the Drone Lab and experienced military ceremonial life at the Quarter Guard. A shared lunch in the mess hall fostered a bond with the troops, leaving students inspired and with an increased desire to serve their nation by joining the Defense Forces.