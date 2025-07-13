Left Menu

Major Ganja Bust at Agartala: Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Drug Smuggling

In a significant operation at Agartala Railway Station, two women were arrested for smuggling 23 kg of dry ganja, valued at approximately Rs 7,93,100, concealed in trolley bags. This marks the second major drug bust in the area, prompting heightened security measures at transit points.

Two female drug peddlers caught at Agartala Railway station with 23kg ganja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a carefully coordinated sting at Agartala Railway Station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully arrested two women drug peddlers and confiscated a notable 23 kg of dry ganja. The considerable haul, hidden in eight packets within two trolley bags, was destined for Chennai via Deoghar, officials report.

With the contraband now secured, a formal case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Agartala GRP Police Station. Investigators suggest that the network spans beyond the apprehended duo, with more arrests anticipated as the inquiry unfolds.

The detained suspects, Minakki Debna aka Monali of Shantirbazar and Sabina Bibi from Jalpaiguri, face a court appearance on Monday. Initial evidence suggests the ganja would have commanded Rs 7,93,100 in Chennai. The bust, coupled with a similar case on July 8 involving three other peddlers, has led to intensified surveillance across railway stations and transit points as authorities combat the rise in narcotics smuggling.

