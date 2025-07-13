Fadnavis Lauds MP Murlidhar Mohol: A Leader in Tough Times

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Pune MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol as a 'real leader' for his steadfast role during challenging times. Speaking at the inauguration of Mohol's 24/7 Public Outreach Office and the launch of his one-year performance report and book 'Pratham Manus' at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Pune, Fadnavis emphasized that true leadership is revealed in adversity.

Praising the BJP for empowering committed party workers, Fadnavis acknowledged Mohol's consistent political and administrative contributions. During his tenure as Pune's Mayor throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mohol stood out for his composed and relentless approach, earning him a distinctive identity, said Fadnavis.

The newly opened 24/7 Public Office at JM Road positions Mohol as one of the few MPs in India offering continuous public outreach. Chosen to succeed the late Girish Bapat, Mohol now collaborates directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who have expressed appreciation for his disciplined and promising leadership.

In a separate announcement, Fadnavis revealed that 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Maharashtra are now UNESCO World Heritage Sites, showcasing exceptional architectural excellence and Maratha heritage. He also updated on infrastructure projects, including the 'missing link' on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the second international airport for Pune.

Grateful for public support, Murlidhar Mohol presented his annual report, reflecting on his proactive engagement with citizens during the pandemic and documenting these experiences in his book 'Pratham Manus'. He emphasized that the new public office would facilitate access to government schemes for citizens.

Mohol shared insights from his initial meeting with PM Modi, noting the Prime Minister's keen awareness of ministry responsibilities and incidents like the Delhi airport roof collapse. Mohol expressed his dedication to fulfilling his duties in the Cooperation Ministry under Home Minister Shah's guidance.