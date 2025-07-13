Left Menu

Unlocking the Hydro-Power Potential: Arunachal Pradesh's Mega Energy Projects

Arunachal Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, is advancing multiple hydro-power projects totaling over Rs one lakh crore to generate 18,000 MW. Projects, formerly stalled due to private sector challenges, are now under central PSUs. Major projects include the Lower Subansiri, soon India's largest plant, and the Dibang project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for renewable energy, Arunachal Pradesh is currently witnessing the development of multiple hydro-power projects with a staggering investment exceeding Rs one lakh crore, aimed at producing 18,000 MW of power. This initiative, as revealed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, reflects the state's commitment to harnessing its abundant hydroelectric potential.

Previously allocated to private developers, many projects remained dormant due to execution challenges. With renewed vigor, the state government has partnered with central public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as NHPC, NEEPCO, and SJVN to revive these ventures. Agreements have been signed, covering various river basins throughout the state.

Among the prominent projects are the Lower Subansiri, anticipated to become India's largest hydropower plant, and the Dibang multipurpose project, expected by 2032 with the tallest dam in the country. Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity is estimated at 67,000 MW, yet much remains untapped, promising a transformative impact on the region's energy landscape.

