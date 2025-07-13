Left Menu

Haryana's Uday Program Takes a Leap with Kaithal Marathon Against Drugs

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Kaithal Half Marathon, part of the state's 'Uday Program' to combat drug abuse. Thousands participated, aligning with PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. CM Saini stressed the importance of public health for national progress and addressed local grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:46 IST
Haryana's Uday Program Takes a Leap with Kaithal Marathon Against Drugs
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Kaithal Half Marathon as part of the state's 'Uday Program' dedicated to fighting drug abuse. The event saw a massive turnout of participants from Kaithal and beyond.

Addressing the crowd, CM Saini expressed his congratulations and highlighted the marathon's significance in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. 'A healthy youth leads to a healthy society, nation, and eventually meets Modi's resolve for a Viksit Bharat,' he stated.

CM Saini also addressed public grievances at the Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad program, emphasizing the role of local governance in addressing citizen concerns and maintaining the quality of development projects. He announced a funding boost of approximately Rs 700 crore to accelerate development work. During the event, Saini honored distinguished individuals in academics, agriculture, and social service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025