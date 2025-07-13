Haryana's Uday Program Takes a Leap with Kaithal Marathon Against Drugs

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Kaithal Half Marathon as part of the state's 'Uday Program' dedicated to fighting drug abuse. The event saw a massive turnout of participants from Kaithal and beyond.

Addressing the crowd, CM Saini expressed his congratulations and highlighted the marathon's significance in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. 'A healthy youth leads to a healthy society, nation, and eventually meets Modi's resolve for a Viksit Bharat,' he stated.

CM Saini also addressed public grievances at the Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad program, emphasizing the role of local governance in addressing citizen concerns and maintaining the quality of development projects. He announced a funding boost of approximately Rs 700 crore to accelerate development work. During the event, Saini honored distinguished individuals in academics, agriculture, and social service.

(With inputs from agencies.)