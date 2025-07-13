Left Menu

NLC India Expands Energy Horizon with Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Investment

NLC India Ltd plans to invest Rs 1.25 lakh crore by 2030 to increase its energy capacity from 6.7 gigawatt to 20 gigawatt. The investment will focus on renewable energy, thermal, and mining projects. NLC is also exploring international ventures in consulting and critical mineral mining.

NLC India Ltd, a prominent public sector enterprise, is gearing up for a monumental expansion, with plans to invest Rs 1.25 lakh crore by 2030. This ambitious strategy aims to boost its energy capacity from the current 6.7 gigawatts to a robust 20 gigawatts, as announced by Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli.

The company has outlined a comprehensive plan for this capital expenditure: Rs 65,000 crore will be dedicated to renewable energy and green initiatives, Rs 45,000 crore for thermal energy projects, and Rs 15,000 crore for mining. This includes a significant Rs 15,000 crore investment in battery storage systems.

Alongside domestic expansion, NLC is exploring international opportunities, including consulting ventures in South Asia and Africa, and acquiring battery mineral assets globally. The company recently secured critical mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh, pushing towards international mining pursuits, specifically targeting lithium, copper, and cobalt in regions like Mali and the Congo.

