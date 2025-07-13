Remembering Kota Srinivasa Rao: An Icon of Cinema and Public Service

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tribute to the legendary actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at the age of 83. Naidu, after visiting Rao's residence to offer condolences to his family, remarked that Rao's contributions to cinema and public service were unparalleled.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, celebrated for his performances in over 750 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, was widely admired. 'Nobody can replace him,' Naidu said, highlighting Rao's unique achievements and dedication over four decades. Rao's tenure as an MLA for five years was also praised for its impact on public service.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud also paid their respects, lamenting the irreplaceable loss to the Telugu film industry. Goud underscored Rao's exceptional acting talent and his contribution to Indian cinema, alongside his public service, as a profound loss to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)