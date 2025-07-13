Reviving Nature: Uttarakhand's Bold Move to Restore Endangered Plant Species

The Uttarakhand Forest Department's Research division has embarked on an innovative mission to restore 14 rare and endangered plant species back to their original natural habitats. This initiative, focusing on plants rather than the more traditional animal conservation efforts, aims to reverse the depletion of valuable medicinal plants marked as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the State Biodiversity Board.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), emphasized the unique nature of this project, which includes species such as the Himalayan Gentian and the Red Crane Orchid. These plants, prized for their medicinal properties, have suffered from overharvesting. The department has successfully developed propagation techniques, enabling the reintroduction of these species using seeds, rhizomes, and bulbs, coinciding with the monsoon onset.

The program's success could pave the way for similar endeavors across India, expanding to more endangered species in future phases. The first phase is projected to finish by July, with ongoing monitoring and evaluation intended to ensure the project's long-term success.

(With inputs from agencies.)