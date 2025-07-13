Left Menu

Vijay Demands Justice in Ajith Kumar's Custodial Death Case

Actor and TVK president Vijay joined a protest over Ajith Kumar's alleged custodial death, criticizing the Tamil Nadu government for inadequately addressing law and order issues. He urged swift justice and raised questions on government accountability, invoking past cases and questioning recent actions.

Vijay Demands Justice in Ajith Kumar's Custodial Death Case
Vijay joins TVK protest seeking justice for custodial death of Ajith Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call for justice, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay took center stage at a protest on Sunday, demanding accountability in the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a temple guard.

Vijay lambasted the Tamil Nadu government's approach to law and order, questioning the commitment to justice. He critiqued Chief Minister MK Stalin's apology to Ajith Kumar's family, urging for apologies and aid to all affected by custodial deaths.

Highlighting the ineffectiveness of law enforcement, Vijay referenced past cases handed to the CBI and criticized the reliance on courts to deliver justice. The Madras High Court has now directed the CBI to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

