Vijay Demands Justice in Ajith Kumar's Custodial Death Case

In a fervent call for justice, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay took center stage at a protest on Sunday, demanding accountability in the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a temple guard.

Vijay lambasted the Tamil Nadu government's approach to law and order, questioning the commitment to justice. He critiqued Chief Minister MK Stalin's apology to Ajith Kumar's family, urging for apologies and aid to all affected by custodial deaths.

Highlighting the ineffectiveness of law enforcement, Vijay referenced past cases handed to the CBI and criticized the reliance on courts to deliver justice. The Madras High Court has now directed the CBI to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)