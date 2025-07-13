Vijay Demands Justice in Ajith Kumar's Custodial Death Case
Actor and TVK president Vijay joined a protest over Ajith Kumar's alleged custodial death, criticizing the Tamil Nadu government for inadequately addressing law and order issues. He urged swift justice and raised questions on government accountability, invoking past cases and questioning recent actions.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent call for justice, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay took center stage at a protest on Sunday, demanding accountability in the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a temple guard.
Vijay lambasted the Tamil Nadu government's approach to law and order, questioning the commitment to justice. He critiqued Chief Minister MK Stalin's apology to Ajith Kumar's family, urging for apologies and aid to all affected by custodial deaths.
Highlighting the ineffectiveness of law enforcement, Vijay referenced past cases handed to the CBI and criticized the reliance on courts to deliver justice. The Madras High Court has now directed the CBI to investigate the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- TVK
- Ajith Kumar
- custodial death
- Tamil Nadu
- protest
- law and order
- CJI
- CBI
- accountability
ALSO READ
DMK Launches 'United Tamil Nadu' Membership Drive
Rising Tensions: Thai Prime Minister Faces Pressure Amid Protests
Venice Extravaganza: Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Dazzles Amid Protests
Outcry Over Safety in West Bengal Schools: Government's Law and Order Under Scrutiny
16 Years of Silence: Baloch Missing Persons Protest Reaches Landmark