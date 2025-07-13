Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Fight for Backward Classes, Raises Concerns Over Voter Rolls

Tejashwi Yadav, during a political gathering, vowed to champion the cause of backward classes and tribal communities. Recalling his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's efforts, Tejashwi highlighted the electoral risks posed by potential voter roll omissions and demanded transparency from the Election Commission regarding the voter verification process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:37 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Fight for Backward Classes, Raises Concerns Over Voter Rolls
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal, passionately committed to advocating for the backward classes and tribal communities at the Chaurasiya Rajnitik Chetna Sammellan in Patna. Emphasizing his dedication, Yadav declared that their struggles would be his, reminiscencing Lalu Prasad Yadav's initiatives in the 1990s to include marginalized groups in politics.

Yadav's stirring remarks came amid a minor stage scuffle before his arrival at the political event, reportedly over stage arrangements. The RJD leader's comments were directed at ensuring participants of backward classes continue to engage politically, reassuring them that their battles mirror his own intentions.

Later, in a press conference, Yadav expressed grave concerns about the integrity of voter verification processes, arguing that the potential exclusion of even a small percentage of voters could disenfranchise nearly 7.9 lakh voters across Bihar. Raising questions on the transparency of these actions, Yadav critiqued the omission as possibly orchestrated by higher political echelons, including Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025