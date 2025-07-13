Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Fight for Backward Classes, Raises Concerns Over Voter Rolls

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal, passionately committed to advocating for the backward classes and tribal communities at the Chaurasiya Rajnitik Chetna Sammellan in Patna. Emphasizing his dedication, Yadav declared that their struggles would be his, reminiscencing Lalu Prasad Yadav's initiatives in the 1990s to include marginalized groups in politics.

Yadav's stirring remarks came amid a minor stage scuffle before his arrival at the political event, reportedly over stage arrangements. The RJD leader's comments were directed at ensuring participants of backward classes continue to engage politically, reassuring them that their battles mirror his own intentions.

Later, in a press conference, Yadav expressed grave concerns about the integrity of voter verification processes, arguing that the potential exclusion of even a small percentage of voters could disenfranchise nearly 7.9 lakh voters across Bihar. Raising questions on the transparency of these actions, Yadav critiqued the omission as possibly orchestrated by higher political echelons, including Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi.