Fake Army Officer Arrested for Defrauding 25 Women of Rs 40 Lakh

In a significant crackdown, Varanasi police apprehended a man accused of swindling over 25 women by masquerading as an Army officer on matrimonial sites. The suspect, Dayali Upaliya from Telangana, reportedly defrauded victims of Rs 40 lakh over six years, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan Thangamani.

The arrest took place in the Chitaipur Commissionerate, Varanasi, after a complaint by a woman from Chandoli district. She alleged a romantic relationship with Upaliya and sought marriage documents, which he refused to provide. This sparked further investigations, revealing the breadth of the accused's deceit.

Police uncovered army attire, fake nameplates labeled 'Major Amit' and 'Major Joseph', and counterfeit IDs from multiple security agencies. Upaliya used these props to persuade at least three women into marriage under false pretenses, amplifying the gravity of his offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)