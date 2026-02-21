Caught in the Act: Matrimonial Scam Leads to Quick Arrest

The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals accused of deceiving a divorced woman through a matrimonial scam, promising marriage only to steal her gold jewellery worth lakhs.

The suspects, Abhinav Singh and Karan Sharma, were detained following a swift investigation involving the analysis of over 200 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, leading to their arrest within 24 hours of the complaint.

The duo targeted the woman on a matrimonial platform and lured her to a religious site in Delhi, convincing her to hand over her valuables purportedly for safekeeping before fleeing with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)