Caught in the Act: Matrimonial Scam Leads to Quick Arrest
The Delhi Police swiftly apprehended two men for duping a divorced woman through a matrimonial scam. Posing as a groom, Abhinav Singh, aided by Karan Sharma, stole her gold jewellery. The police traced the culprits using CCTV and technical surveillance, recovering the stolen items and arresting the duo.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:52 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals accused of deceiving a divorced woman through a matrimonial scam, promising marriage only to steal her gold jewellery worth lakhs.
The suspects, Abhinav Singh and Karan Sharma, were detained following a swift investigation involving the analysis of over 200 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, leading to their arrest within 24 hours of the complaint.
The duo targeted the woman on a matrimonial platform and lured her to a religious site in Delhi, convincing her to hand over her valuables purportedly for safekeeping before fleeing with them.
