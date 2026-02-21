Left Menu

Caught in the Act: Matrimonial Scam Leads to Quick Arrest

The Delhi Police swiftly apprehended two men for duping a divorced woman through a matrimonial scam. Posing as a groom, Abhinav Singh, aided by Karan Sharma, stole her gold jewellery. The police traced the culprits using CCTV and technical surveillance, recovering the stolen items and arresting the duo.

Updated: 21-02-2026 16:52 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals accused of deceiving a divorced woman through a matrimonial scam, promising marriage only to steal her gold jewellery worth lakhs.

The suspects, Abhinav Singh and Karan Sharma, were detained following a swift investigation involving the analysis of over 200 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, leading to their arrest within 24 hours of the complaint.

The duo targeted the woman on a matrimonial platform and lured her to a religious site in Delhi, convincing her to hand over her valuables purportedly for safekeeping before fleeing with them.

