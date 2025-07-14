Uttarakhand Chief Minister Advocates for Shravan Devotion and Development

In a celebratory message marking the beginning of the sacred Shravan month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared heartfelt wishes on the platform X, encapsulating a call for divine blessings for the state's populace. His message emphasized devotion to Lord Shiva, highlighting aspirations for a prosperous and harmonious life for all residents.

Emphasizing developmental strides, the Uttarakhand administration has launched an initiative to enhance the identity of its apple production. Carton distribution has commenced as part of efforts to elevate the packaging standards in Uttarkashi and Dehradun districts, showcasing the government's commitment to advancing agricultural practices and supporting local apple growers.

Additionally, CM Dhami reiterated the state's initiatives aimed at fostering a corruption-free environment. At a ceremony in Dehradun, he commended social and religious organisations for backing these efforts and administered a pledge for honesty and transparency in governance. Key reforms such as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and stringent laws against various social issues highlight the administration's dedication to enhanced governance and societal betterment.