Massive Turnout for 84 Mahadev Yatra as Shravan Month Begins

Thousands of devout followers thronged Ujjain for the 84 Mahadev Yatra, marking the start of the holy Shravan month. The period is revered by Shiva devotees who partake in ceremonies such as fasting, Rudrabhishek, and Bhasma Aarti. The month began on July 11 and will end on August 9.

Updated: 14-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:56 IST
Huge number of devotees reach for the '84 Mahadev Yatra' in Ujjain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thousands of devotees congregated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the eve of the first Monday of the holy Shravan month, participating in the famed 84 Mahadev Yatra. The month of Shravan, revered as Lord Shiva's favorite, is marked by ceremonies and rituals that devotees believe offer relief from life's trials.

Those observing the sacred period often undertake fasts, chanting Shiva mantras, singing bhajans, and performing the Rudrabhishek—a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Traditionally, fasts are strictly followed, with many avoiding grains and opting for fruits, milk, and other permitted foods, all in a show of devotion to Lord Shiva.

Earlier, on the first day of the month, devotees converged at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer prayers, where the sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed. The holy month of Shravan, which commenced on July 11 and will conclude on August 9, holds significant spiritual importance on the Hindu lunar calendar.

