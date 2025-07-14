Rouse Avenue Court Ruling Pending in National Herald Case Involving Gandhi Family

The Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne, after receiving clarifications from the counsel for Dotex Merchandise and Young Indian, scheduled the matter for a ruling on July 29. The court has also ordered the investigating officer to be present with the case file for three days to facilitate further examination.

During proceedings, Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey questioned the Enforcement Directorate's authority to label an RBI-registered NBFC as an entry operator. Dubey argued that the charges lacked a foundational basis, asserting that Dotex knowingly assisting in acquiring AJL's assets was an unsupported claim. He emphasized that Dotex had no knowledge of any conspiracy and was inadvertently involved.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju countered these claims, asserting that Young Indian was involved in money laundering activities and continues to be. He argued that the organization misrepresented donors and highlighted the alleged transfer of shares to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The ASG emphasized that these actions amount to serious fraud and warrant cognizance of the charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

