Groww Unveils India's First Fully Custom-Built Trading Terminal

Stock broking firm Groww is planning to launch '915', a groundbreaking trading terminal crafted for experienced traders. The upcoming release promises to be India's first fully custom-built platform.

'915' will cater to high-volume traders with the unique capability to customize dashboards according to individual trading styles and data needs. Market insiders suggest the terminal will enhance Groww's engagement with professional traders.

Key features include historical straddle charts, customizable dashboards, a real-time P&L chart, and rapid order execution, reflecting Groww's commitment to diversifying its product offerings. This follows its recent acquisition of wealth-tech startup Fisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)