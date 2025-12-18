Major Cyber Breach Hits French Interior Ministry

A young man, aged 22, is in custody after a cyberattack targeted the French Interior Ministry's Email servers, impacting over 20 files, notably those containing criminal records.

The French prosecutor's office reported on Wednesday that the individual, with a prior conviction for similar offenses, was born in 2003, though his name remains undisclosed. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that last week's hack presented more challenges than initially presumed.

On Franceinfo radio, Nunez confirmed the seriousness of the breach. Initially ambiguous about potential data compromises, authorities now acknowledge such compromises, though the full scope remains uncertain. Judicial and administrative probes are active, and CNIL has been informed.

