Left Menu

Major Cyber Breach Hits French Interior Ministry

A 22-year-old man has been apprehended following a cyberattack on the French Interior Ministry's Email servers. This attack compromised over 20 files, including criminal records. The suspect, already known to authorities for similar offenses, is under investigation as France assesses the security breach's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:44 IST
Major Cyber Breach Hits French Interior Ministry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A young man, aged 22, is in custody after a cyberattack targeted the French Interior Ministry's Email servers, impacting over 20 files, notably those containing criminal records.

The French prosecutor's office reported on Wednesday that the individual, with a prior conviction for similar offenses, was born in 2003, though his name remains undisclosed. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that last week's hack presented more challenges than initially presumed.

On Franceinfo radio, Nunez confirmed the seriousness of the breach. Initially ambiguous about potential data compromises, authorities now acknowledge such compromises, though the full scope remains uncertain. Judicial and administrative probes are active, and CNIL has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025