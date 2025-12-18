Major Cyber Breach Hits French Interior Ministry
A 22-year-old man has been apprehended following a cyberattack on the French Interior Ministry's Email servers. This attack compromised over 20 files, including criminal records. The suspect, already known to authorities for similar offenses, is under investigation as France assesses the security breach's impact.
A young man, aged 22, is in custody after a cyberattack targeted the French Interior Ministry's Email servers, impacting over 20 files, notably those containing criminal records.
The French prosecutor's office reported on Wednesday that the individual, with a prior conviction for similar offenses, was born in 2003, though his name remains undisclosed. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that last week's hack presented more challenges than initially presumed.
On Franceinfo radio, Nunez confirmed the seriousness of the breach. Initially ambiguous about potential data compromises, authorities now acknowledge such compromises, though the full scope remains uncertain. Judicial and administrative probes are active, and CNIL has been informed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Ganja Bust in Krishna District: Suspect Arrested
Police say a suspected gunman in Sydney's Bondi Beach massacre has been charged with 15 counts of murder, reports AP.
Dramatic Encounter: Mohali Kabaddi Player Murder Suspect Shot Dead
No Military Training Evidence for Bondi Beach Attack Suspects
Cow Slaughter Suspects Injured in Police Crossfire