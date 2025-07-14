World Investors Cautious Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Global stocks dropped as U.S. tariff threats increased investor anxiety. European shares fell while the UK FTSE saw gains. President Trump announced new tariffs on EU and Mexican imports, escalating trade tensions. Market reactions included fluctuating bond yields and currency values, alongside rising oil and gold prices.
Global stocks saw a downturn on Monday, triggered by U.S. tariff threats that heightened concern among investors. While European shares experienced a decline, the UK's FTSE showed a modest rise. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.3%, and the broader world index dipped slightly.
President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 30% tariff on European Union and Mexican imports intensified trade tensions. This move comes amid prolonged negotiations between these regions and the U.S., with the EU opting to hold off on countermeasures until August, pending further discussions.
U.S. markets reflected mixed signals as S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dropped, while key economic indicators such as bond yields and currency values showed movement. In the commodities space, gold and oil prices reacted to Trump's potential sanctions on Russia, signifying continued volatility driven by geopolitical factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
