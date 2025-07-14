Supreme Court Hears Plea to Save Kerala Nurse on Yemen Death Row
The Supreme Court of India is reviewing efforts to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, facing execution in Yemen. The Union Government contends with diplomatic limitations while striving for a postponement. A blood money settlement remains her potential lifeline, amid challenging international negotiations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India is actively reviewing a plea concerning Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala facing execution in Yemen. Convicted for the murder of a Yemeni national, Priya's case has reached a deadlock as the Indian government contends with diplomatic challenges to postpone her execution, originally scheduled for July 16.
Advocate Subhash Chandran K R expressed gratitude to India's Attorney General, R Venkataramani, for outlining these challenges before the Supreme Court. While the Indian government has officially requested a delay from Yemeni authorities, success hinges on uncertain diplomatic negotiations, challenging existing international legal frameworks.
Despite the Union Government's limited intervention capabilities, the Supreme Court remains invested in exploring diplomatic avenues, including a possible blood money settlement dependent on the deceased's family's consent. Reflecting on the plea's gravity, the court will reconvene on July 18 to further assess potential solutions.
ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra Criticizes PM Modi's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Global Tour
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify as Congo and Rwanda Aim for Peace
Reuters News Account Restored Amid Legal Tensions with X and Indian Government
Germany Intensifies Diplomatic Efforts to Thwart U.S. Tariff Threat
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify to Save Indian Nurse Facing Execution in Yemen