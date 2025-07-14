Explosion and Road Tragedy: A Day of Disasters in Andhra Pradesh

In a disastrous start to the week, two workers were seriously injured following an explosion involving a nutsche filter at Chromo Medcare Pharmaceutical Company located in Gajulamandala Estate, Tirupati district on Monday. According to local authorities, the explosion took place during operations at the facility, prompting immediate transfer of the injured to Amara Hospital for medical treatment.

Gajulamandala Inspector Sudhakar confirmed the incident, stating, "A nutsche filter explosion occurred, resulting in serious injuries to two individuals. The staff quickly transported the injured to Amara Hospital." Firefighters are actively working to bring the flames under control using a fire engine, though the exact cause of the explosion remains undetermined, according to officials.

In a separate tragedy earlier in the day, nine individuals lost their lives when a mango-laden lorry overturned near Reddicheruvu Katta, Pullampet mandal, Annamayya district, late on Sunday night. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sadness over the incident, seeking clarity on the accident's cause from officials, who reported that the victims were en route from Rajampet to Railway Koduru. Ensuring quality medical care for the injured, the CM pledged full governmental support to the families of the deceased. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer also extended condolences, urging better medical assistance for survivors.