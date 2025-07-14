Electoral Intrigue: Allegations, Criticism, and Support Amid Bihar's Poll Preparations

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President, Saurabh Bhardwaj, has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the body of manipulating electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. According to Bhardwaj, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is being used as a tool to skew the election results in favor of certain outcomes. He pointed out that ECI had been exposed for similar alleged irregularities in past elections in Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

Amid these accusations, Independent MP Pappu Yadav has criticized the ECI, referring to it as 'Dhritrashtra,' for their approach to the voter list revision, which he believes flouts constitutional norms and Supreme Court advice. Yadav has called for adherence to constitutional guidelines, including the use of Aadhaar cards and other documents for voter identification. On the other hand, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy has defended ECI, stating it is necessary to ensure the removal of non-citizens from voter lists.

The Supreme Court, weighing in, has permitted the ECI to continue with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, but has advised that multiple identity documents be considered valid. Meanwhile, the Bihar elections are expected later this year, as political parties prepare for a high-stakes battle with NDA and INDIA bloc vying for dominance in Bihar's 243-member Assembly.