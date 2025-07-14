Lulu Group and Meghalaya Join Forces to Globalize State's Organic Produce

Lulu Group's executives recently engaged in talks with Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, focusing on elevating the international presence of the state's agricultural goods.

The Lulu Group, a UAE-based conglomerate, previously signed an agreement with Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board in November 2023.

The discussions revolved around enhancing logistics and cold chains for organic products, as Lulu Group already sells Khasi Mandarin and organic produce from Meghalaya in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)