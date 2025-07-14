Lulu Group and Meghalaya Join Forces to Globalize State's Organic Produce
Representatives from Lulu Group met Meghalaya's Chief Minister to enhance the global market for the state's organic produce. They discussed improving logistics and cold chain infrastructure. Lulu Group has been buying organic products from Meghalaya, such as ginger and Khasi Mandarin, to sell in the UAE.
Lulu Group's executives recently engaged in talks with Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, focusing on elevating the international presence of the state's agricultural goods.
The Lulu Group, a UAE-based conglomerate, previously signed an agreement with Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board in November 2023.
The discussions revolved around enhancing logistics and cold chains for organic products, as Lulu Group already sells Khasi Mandarin and organic produce from Meghalaya in the UAE.
