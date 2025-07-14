Left Menu

Argentina Boosts Biofuel Prices: Economic Strategy or Necessity?

The Argentine government has increased biofuel prices to 800.043 pesos per liter for sugarcane bioethanol and 733.26 pesos for corn bioethanol. The biodiesel price is set at 1,302,411 pesos per metric ton. This move followed a recent price hike under President Javier Milei's administration.

Updated: 14-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:01 IST
In a significant economic decision, Argentina's government has hiked prices for biofuels used in mandatory local blending, as detailed in two resolutions published in its official gazette. The Energy Secretariat, under the Ministry of Economy, announced the increase in sugarcane-based bioethanol to 800.043 pesos per liter, a climb from 792.122 pesos.

The adjustments also saw corn-based bioethanol prices rise to 733.26 pesos per liter, slightly up from 726 pesos. Additionally, biodiesel used for diesel blending is now set at 1,302,411 pesos per metric ton, an increase from the previous 1,276,874 pesos.

These revised prices are applicable for transactions during July 2025 until new prices are published, the Energy Secretariat confirmed. President Javier Milei's administration had already heightened the prices of both sugarcane and corn bioethanol last month, reflecting an economic strategy amid changing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

