Kharif Crops Sowing Surges as Monsoon Promises Rainy Relief

Sowing of paddy and other kharif crops surged with the monsoon bringing favorable conditions. Paddy acreage reached 123.68 lakh hectares so far this season, marking an impressive 11% increase compared to 2024.

The Department of Agriculture recorded total kharif crop acreage at 597.86 lakh hectares as of July 11, up from 560.59 lakh hectares a year ago. Pulses showed substantial growth reaching 67.09 lakh hectares from 53.39, while oilseeds saw a slight drop.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast of a robust monsoon season bolsters hopes for continued agricultural prosperity in the coming months, as farmers look ahead to potential increases in harvests.