Kharif Crops Sowing Surges as Monsoon Promises Rainy Relief
Sowing of paddy and other kharif crops has increased significantly this season, with paddy areas reaching 123.68 lakh hectares, up 11% from last year. Overall kharif crop area has risen to 597.86 lakh hectares. Monsoon forecasts indicate above-normal rainfall, supporting the positive sowing trend.
- Country:
- India
Sowing of paddy and other kharif crops surged with the monsoon bringing favorable conditions. Paddy acreage reached 123.68 lakh hectares so far this season, marking an impressive 11% increase compared to 2024.
The Department of Agriculture recorded total kharif crop acreage at 597.86 lakh hectares as of July 11, up from 560.59 lakh hectares a year ago. Pulses showed substantial growth reaching 67.09 lakh hectares from 53.39, while oilseeds saw a slight drop.
The India Meteorological Department's forecast of a robust monsoon season bolsters hopes for continued agricultural prosperity in the coming months, as farmers look ahead to potential increases in harvests.