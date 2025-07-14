Left Menu

Owaisi Slams ECI Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: 'NRC by Stealth'

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, accusing it of overstepping its boundaries and terming it 'NRC through back door.' Concerns grow as the revision comes before upcoming state elections, amid broader political contestations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:43 IST
Owaisi Slams ECI Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: 'NRC by Stealth'
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) concerning its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. He accused the poll body of exceeding its constitutional authority, equating the revision to a 'NRC through back door.'

Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction with ECI's silence and reliance on unidentified sources for information. He questioned the commission's power to determine citizenship, stating that ECI oversteps its bounds, which should be restricted to the Home Ministry and SP Border. His comments highlight tensions as state elections approach in Bihar.

The Supreme Court's recent nod allows the ECI to proceed with SIR, suggesting documents like Aadhaar and ration cards for identity verification. Political stakes are high in Bihar, with the NDA seeking another term, INDIA bloc aiming to depose Nitish Kumar, and other parties like the Jan Suraaj Party vying for influence.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025