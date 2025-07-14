Owaisi Slams ECI Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: 'NRC by Stealth'

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) concerning its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. He accused the poll body of exceeding its constitutional authority, equating the revision to a 'NRC through back door.'

Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction with ECI's silence and reliance on unidentified sources for information. He questioned the commission's power to determine citizenship, stating that ECI oversteps its bounds, which should be restricted to the Home Ministry and SP Border. His comments highlight tensions as state elections approach in Bihar.

The Supreme Court's recent nod allows the ECI to proceed with SIR, suggesting documents like Aadhaar and ration cards for identity verification. Political stakes are high in Bihar, with the NDA seeking another term, INDIA bloc aiming to depose Nitish Kumar, and other parties like the Jan Suraaj Party vying for influence.