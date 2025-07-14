Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize 50,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore

In a decisive operation, Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district police have intercepted a massive consignment of narcotics, seizing 50,000 Yaba tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 10 crore. The successful anti-narcotics drive resulted in the arrest of a suspected trafficker, marking a significant milestone in the region's fight against drug trafficking.

According to officials, the operation was prompted by specific intelligence about narcotic transportation by bus. Under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), a naka checkpoint was strategically set up at Sonapur along HM Road. The meticulous planning bore fruit when a team led by Inspector Dipak Bargayari intercepted a passenger bus coming from ISBT Guwahati, leading to the capture of Ashique Babu, a key suspect.

Senior Superintendent of Police Horen Tokbi revealed that preliminary investigations point to Manipur as the origin of the drug consignment, which was handed to the accused at ISBT Guwahati. The operation underscores the efforts of Assam Police to curb drug trafficking, with further probes ongoing to uncover broader trafficking networks, particularly those extending to Bangladesh.