Trump's Bold Move: Patriot Missiles to Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to send advanced Patriot missiles to Ukraine, expressing disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump mentioned the distribution of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine, with NATO allies funding the initiative.

Trump also hinted at imposing 100% tariffs and sanctions on countries purchasing Russian exports unless a peace deal is reached within 50 days, potentially impacting Russia's economy significantly.