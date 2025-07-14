Left Menu

Tragic End: Debt and Illness Lead to Young Man's Suicide

A 24-year-old man from Thane district, named Kiran Krishna Parab, committed suicide by self-immolation due to overwhelming debt and asthma. The incident occurred on his way to work, and has since gained attention after a video went viral on social media. Police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:51 IST
  Country:
  • India

A distressing incident came to light in Thane district when 24-year-old Kiran Krishna Parab tragically ended his life amidst financial woes and illness. He set himself on fire while en route to his workplace in Navi Mumbai, a shocking act captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

According to local law enforcement, Parab, a resident of Kalyan East, was struggling with heavy debt and asthma. On Monday, while heading to the office around 4 am, he halted his journey at Newali Phata on the Kalyan-Taloja route, doused himself with petrol from his motorcycle, and ignited a blaze.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are deepening their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Parab's demise. 'We are examining all aspects thoroughly,' stated senior inspector Anil Jagtap from Hill Line police station.

