Mizoram CM Meets PM Modi: Key Development Issues & Tributes to Actress B Saroja Devi

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss critical development projects in Mizoram. They addressed infrastructure and cross-border concerns. Moreover, PM Modi paid tribute to the late actress B Saroja Devi, highlighting her cinematic contributions and cultural impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:11 IST
Mizoram CM Meets PM Modi: Key Development Issues & Tributes to Actress B Saroja Devi
Mizourm CM and PM Modi meets in Delhi (Photo @CMOMizoram). Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on Mizoram's development challenges. Key topics included the Thenzawl Peace City Project and the Aizawl-Thenzawl road's national highway status. Additionally, the complex dynamics of the Chin Hills situation were also explored for its repercussions on Mizoram.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of expanding gas connectivity in Aizawl, referencing the expansive ₹9,265 crore Gas Pipeline Project by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited. Modi affirmed his support, urging Mamit District's Deputy Commissioner to streamline the pipeline's timely execution. An invitation was extended to Modi for inaugurating Bairabi-Sairang railway developments.

The meeting also coincided with PM Modi's condolences over the death of acclaimed actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87. She leaves a legacy in Indian cinema, having starred in over 200 films across several languages. Modi's statement celebrated her as an 'exemplary icon' and highlighted her impact on the cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

