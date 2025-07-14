Political Tensions Escalate as J&K CM Scales Boundaries Amid Restrictions
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada after being barred from entering. The incident occurred during Martyrs’ Day commemorations, following restrictions imposed by security forces. Opposition leader Sunil Sharma criticized the CM's actions, expressing concern over potential youth unrest.
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar to pay respects, after security forces allegedly restricted his entry.
The incident took place during Martyrs' Day, one day after Abdullah and other leaders were confined to their residences.
Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition, condemned Abdullah's actions, warning it could incite youth unrest in the region already sensitive to political tensions.
