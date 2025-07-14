Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as J&K CM Scales Boundaries Amid Restrictions

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada after being barred from entering. The incident occurred during Martyrs’ Day commemorations, following restrictions imposed by security forces. Opposition leader Sunil Sharma criticized the CM's actions, expressing concern over potential youth unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:41 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as J&K CM Scales Boundaries Amid Restrictions
J-K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the boundary wall of Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar to pay respects, after security forces allegedly restricted his entry.

The incident took place during Martyrs' Day, one day after Abdullah and other leaders were confined to their residences.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition, condemned Abdullah's actions, warning it could incite youth unrest in the region already sensitive to political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025