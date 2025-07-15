Left Menu

U.S. Ice Cream Producers to Eliminate Artificial Dyes by 2028

By 2028, U.S. ice cream producers, covering over 90% of the market, will remove artificial colors. Prompted by health officials and state efforts, companies aim to phase out synthetic dyes like Red 3, Red 40, and Blue 1. This initiative aligns with broader food sector efforts to reduce synthetic additives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move towards healthier consumer choices, dozens of U.S. ice cream producers have pledged to eliminate artificial colors from their products by 2028. According to a dairy industry group report on Monday, this collective initiative includes producers representing more than 90% of all ice cream sold in the United States.

This action follows Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s remarks in April about the nation's goal to phase out synthetic dyes from the food supply. Several prominent food companies such as General Mills, Kraft Heinz, and Hershey had already announced similar plans before this development.

At an event at the USDA headquarters, officials like FDA Commissioner Marty Makary emphasized the need for improvement in children's health outcomes, aligning this effort with broader food industry reforms. Despite the IDFA asserting the safety of artificial dyes, economic considerations, such as avoiding disruptions from state bans, also motivate this shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

