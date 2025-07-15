Global Markets React as Tariff Uncertainty Looms
Asian markets rose while the U.S. dollar maintained its strength amid ongoing trade discussions. Oil prices fell following Trump's deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war. Japanese bond yields hit multi-decade highs ahead of key elections. U.S. earnings reports are anticipated for further market direction.
Asian markets experienced gains on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar retained its strong position due largely to ongoing trade discussions. Investors are focusing on upcoming U.S. inflation data and bank earnings, crucial for assessing market trajectory.
Oil prices experienced a dip after President Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to conclude hostilities in Ukraine, threatening energy sanctions. In Japan, government bond yields reached their highest in decades as an important election approaches.
Despite tariff uncertainties, market reactions remain relatively stable. Notably, key earnings reports from U.S. banks this week will be pivotal for predicting market trends, informed by initial indicators on consumer prices and inflation pressures addressing tariffs.

