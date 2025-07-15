Tragedy Unfolds at Tihar Jail: Inmate Suicide and ISIS Accused's Death

A tragic incident unfolded at the Tihar Jail's hospital as under-trial prisoner Ramesh Karmakar was found hanged in his hospital room window on Monday morning. He had been receiving treatment there since late May.

In an unrelated development, Saquib Nachan, an accused linked to ISIS activities, passed away at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Nachan, in custody since 2023, was previously convicted in connection with the 2002 and 2003 Mumbai bomb blasts.

The National Investigation Agency had charged Nachan and others under serious offenses involving the recruitment and radicalization of youth for ISIS in India. The case highlighted substantial terrorist networking and fabrication of explosives.

(With inputs from agencies.)