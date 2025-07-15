Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds at Tihar Jail: Inmate Suicide and ISIS Accused's Death

A Tihar Jail inmate, Ramesh Karmakar, died by suicide, intensifying scrutiny on prisoner safety. Concurrently, Saquib Nachan, linked to ISIS-related terror activities, died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He was part of a high-profile National Investigation Agency case on radicalization and explosive fabrication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:08 IST
Tragedy Unfolds at Tihar Jail: Inmate Suicide and ISIS Accused's Death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Tihar Jail's hospital as under-trial prisoner Ramesh Karmakar was found hanged in his hospital room window on Monday morning. He had been receiving treatment there since late May.

In an unrelated development, Saquib Nachan, an accused linked to ISIS activities, passed away at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Nachan, in custody since 2023, was previously convicted in connection with the 2002 and 2003 Mumbai bomb blasts.

The National Investigation Agency had charged Nachan and others under serious offenses involving the recruitment and radicalization of youth for ISIS in India. The case highlighted substantial terrorist networking and fabrication of explosives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025