Left Menu

Tesla Makes Indian Debut: Showroom Opens in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

Tesla is set to open its first Indian showroom in Mumbai, marking a key step in its entry into the country's burgeoning electric vehicle market. Despite not manufacturing locally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees potential amidst India's updated EV policies and reduced import duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:13 IST
Tesla Makes Indian Debut: Showroom Opens in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at Tesla showroom in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik arrived at the Tesla showroom in Mumbai ahead of its grand inauguration today. The electric vehicle (EV) titan, Tesla, will publicly open the doors to its India showroom on Tuesday morning at the Maker Maxity Mall located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Last Friday, Tesla hinted at its long-anticipated arrival in India through a Twitter post on its India-focused X handle. The teaser, with the words "Coming soon," included a graphic signaling that Tesla's presence in India is set for July 2025. Despite ample speculation about Tesla's strategic moves, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has clarified that Tesla is focussing solely on sales and not manufacturing in India. "They want to sell their car in India. There is no further development about Tesla," Kumaraswamy stated during a media interaction.

Thus far, Tesla's approach seems concentrated on retail operations, with the company deciding to establish showrooms to channel vehicle imports. A significant move earlier this year saw Tesla commencing its hiring process in the country, hinting at readiness for the local market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had attributed high import duties as a significant barrier in the past. Nonetheless, India's recent EV policy, proffering reduced import taxes and added incentives, suggests a conducive environment for Tesla's entry.

April witnessed a notable telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, discussing collaboration avenues in tech and innovation. In February, PM Modi personally met Musk during a U.S. visit, fostering ties. With the launch of its inaugural showroom in Mumbai, Tesla aims to gauge the Indian market, positioning itself for premium EV sales in a globally pivotal auto market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025