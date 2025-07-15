Tesla Makes Indian Debut: Showroom Opens in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik arrived at the Tesla showroom in Mumbai ahead of its grand inauguration today. The electric vehicle (EV) titan, Tesla, will publicly open the doors to its India showroom on Tuesday morning at the Maker Maxity Mall located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Last Friday, Tesla hinted at its long-anticipated arrival in India through a Twitter post on its India-focused X handle. The teaser, with the words "Coming soon," included a graphic signaling that Tesla's presence in India is set for July 2025. Despite ample speculation about Tesla's strategic moves, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has clarified that Tesla is focussing solely on sales and not manufacturing in India. "They want to sell their car in India. There is no further development about Tesla," Kumaraswamy stated during a media interaction.

Thus far, Tesla's approach seems concentrated on retail operations, with the company deciding to establish showrooms to channel vehicle imports. A significant move earlier this year saw Tesla commencing its hiring process in the country, hinting at readiness for the local market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had attributed high import duties as a significant barrier in the past. Nonetheless, India's recent EV policy, proffering reduced import taxes and added incentives, suggests a conducive environment for Tesla's entry.

April witnessed a notable telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, discussing collaboration avenues in tech and innovation. In February, PM Modi personally met Musk during a U.S. visit, fostering ties. With the launch of its inaugural showroom in Mumbai, Tesla aims to gauge the Indian market, positioning itself for premium EV sales in a globally pivotal auto market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)