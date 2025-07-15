Left Menu

Ashok Leyland and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Partnership Fuels Commercial Vehicle Growth

Ashok Leyland has teamed up with Tamil Nadu Grama Bank to enhance vehicle financing, offering customized loans across Tamil Nadu. This strategic move aims to strengthen Ashok Leyland's market presence and support business growth in the commercial vehicle segment through tailored financial solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:16 IST
  • India

Ashok Leyland, a prominent commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Tamil Nadu Grama Bank to enhance vehicle financing and provide customized loan options for customers in Tamil Nadu.

The strategic agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is expected to bolster Ashok Leyland's market presence and improve accessibility to its innovative, cost-efficient products, according to Viplav Shah, Head of the company's Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Business.

With a network of 676 branches, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank offers a diverse range of financial products. Chairman Mani Subramanian expressed confidence that this collaboration will extend their reach and offer tailored financing to support business growth in the commercial vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

