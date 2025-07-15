Ashok Leyland and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Partnership Fuels Commercial Vehicle Growth

Ashok Leyland, a prominent commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Tamil Nadu Grama Bank to enhance vehicle financing and provide customized loan options for customers in Tamil Nadu.

The strategic agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is expected to bolster Ashok Leyland's market presence and improve accessibility to its innovative, cost-efficient products, according to Viplav Shah, Head of the company's Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Business.

With a network of 676 branches, Tamil Nadu Grama Bank offers a diverse range of financial products. Chairman Mani Subramanian expressed confidence that this collaboration will extend their reach and offer tailored financing to support business growth in the commercial vehicle sector.

