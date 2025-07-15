Left Menu

Juvenile Justice Board Maintains Minor Status for Accused in Pune Porsche Crash Case

In the aftermath of a fatal crash in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board has decided that the minor involved will face trial as a juvenile, despite police plea for adult charges. The case involves allegations of political influence and evidence tampering by the minor’s parents and doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:59 IST
Juvenile Justice Board Maintains Minor Status for Accused in Pune Porsche Crash Case
The mangled luxury car after the accident (File photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected Pune City Police's request to try a minor, involved in the fatal Porsche crash, as an adult. The incident, which led to the death of two individuals on May 19, 2024, has spurred widespread outrage over allegations of political influence and leniency towards the accused.

The juvenile, who allegedly consumed alcohol at a bar despite being underage, was driving the luxury car that collided with a motorcycle in the early hours. The tragic event claimed the lives of Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh. Although apprehended, the juvenile was later granted bail.

Controversy deepens as the accused's parents are charged with tampering evidence by swapping their son's blood sample with his mother's, aided by hospital doctors. The Supreme Court previously granted interim bail to the mother, highlighting ongoing legal battles around the case. Authorities continue to investigate charges against the parents and hospital staff for manipulating evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

