ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Robust Growth in Q1 Profits

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced a significant financial performance with a 34 percent increase in net profit, totaling Rs 302 crore for the June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The private insurer had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 225 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal year, indicating substantial growth.

Additionally, the company saw its net premium income rise to Rs 8,503 crore as shares traded higher at Rs 684.50, marking a 1.76 percent increase over the previous close on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)