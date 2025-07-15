Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh grapples with severe monsoon-induced disruption, as landslides and heavy rains block 220 roads and impact power and water services across multiple districts, including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Sirmaur. Restoration efforts are underway, with officials urging caution as fatalities rise due to weather-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:18 IST
Monsoon Mayhem Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of a monsoon frenzy, with unrelenting rains causing widespread infrastructural chaos. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the deluge has blocked 220 roads, disrupted 67 power distribution transformers, and affected 153 water supply schemes over the past 24 hours.

The hardest hit areas include the districts of Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Sirmaur, where relentless rainfall has led to damaging landslides. The report highlights Mandi as the most severely impacted, with 160 roadblocks, 61 power transformers knocked out, and 133 water supply disruptions.

While no new casualties were reported, previous figures from the State Disaster Management Authority indicate a rising death toll due to rain-related incidents and road accidents this season. High alerts continue as restoration efforts proceed, with motorists urged to navigate with care, especially near damaged infrastructures like the Badsala Bridge in Una.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025