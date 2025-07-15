Monsoon Mayhem Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of a monsoon frenzy, with unrelenting rains causing widespread infrastructural chaos. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the deluge has blocked 220 roads, disrupted 67 power distribution transformers, and affected 153 water supply schemes over the past 24 hours.

The hardest hit areas include the districts of Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Sirmaur, where relentless rainfall has led to damaging landslides. The report highlights Mandi as the most severely impacted, with 160 roadblocks, 61 power transformers knocked out, and 133 water supply disruptions.

While no new casualties were reported, previous figures from the State Disaster Management Authority indicate a rising death toll due to rain-related incidents and road accidents this season. High alerts continue as restoration efforts proceed, with motorists urged to navigate with care, especially near damaged infrastructures like the Badsala Bridge in Una.

(With inputs from agencies.)