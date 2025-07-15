Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Jaishankar's Diplomacy Moves

Rahul Gandhi criticizes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for briefing Xi Jinping on India-China relations, accusing him of compromising India's foreign policy. Jaishankar, during his official China visit, discussed bilateral ties and attended the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, expressing commitment to a stable relationship with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke on Tuesday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took aim at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gandhi accused the minister of undermining India's foreign policy by informing China's President Xi Jinping about recent developments in India-China relations, calling it a 'full blown circus.'

The comments followed Jaishankar's meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing, where he conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar is on an official visit to China for the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, where he emphasized the importance of a stable and constructive bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar's discussions with Chinese officials, including Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focused on mutual respect and addressing issues such as border concerns and trade restrictions. He underscored India's commitment to cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework, aiming for positive diplomatic outcomes during his visit.

